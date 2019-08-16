ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — A crash involving a golf cart and a car left one man dead early Friday morning.

The Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department received the call of a motor vehicle accident around 12:48 a.m. near Fairway Drive and Route 10.

Crews found a heavily damaged car overturned and a damaged Yamaha golf cart in the road.

Ryan Allen Cooling was driving the golf cart with no headlights eastbound in the westbound lanes, Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.

That's when Cooling hit a 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage head-on.

Cooling was ejected from the golf cart and died at the scene before Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance arrived.

State police said he wasn't wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was a factor.

The driver of the Mirage, Joseph Connelly, had minor injuries and was arrested for driving under the influence, state police said.

Route 10 at Fairway Drive remained closed while the crash was investigated.

Isle of Wight Volunteer Rescue Squad also responded to the crash.