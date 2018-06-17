NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) - A man who was shot Sunday afternoon in Newport News was driven to a nearby location by a friend before he called 9-1-1.

According to a police department spokesperson, their emergency dispatchers received a call of shooting victim in the 700 block of Thimble Shoals Boulevard just after 5 p.m. when they responded, officers found a 38-year-old Georgia man with a gunshot wound in his upper leg. He was transported by medics to a local hospital for further treatment for what's considered to be a non-life threatening injury.

Investigating officers were told that the incident occurred in an apartment complex in the 700 block of Brigstock Circle, but after the victim was shot, he was driven to the 700 block of Thimble Shoals Boulevard by a friend before they called police.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remains under investigation.

