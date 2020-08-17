Missing James City County man's keys, wallet found in car in Charles City

Police said that deputies with the Charles County Sheriff's Office found Gregoire Welty's car on a road there. There was no sight of Welty.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Police said Monday that a man who lived in James City County and recently moved to Williamsburg was missing.

Sheriff's deputies in Charles City County contacted the James City County Police Department after they found Gregoire Alan Welty's keys and wallet in his car.

The 2013 Volkswagen Jetta was on Roxbury Road, which police described as an "abandoned road" in Charles City County.

Welty, 57, moved from James City County to Williamsburg where he leased an apartment. A spokeswoman for the James City County Police Department said officers tried both address but they weren't able to find Welty.

The last time anyone heard from him was by telephone on August 11.

Officers said they considered Welty missing and endangered, but not a danger to the public.