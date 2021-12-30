Body of missing man pulled from James River

The body of a James City County man has been found in the James River, a day after he was reported missing.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Authorities say the body of a missing James City County man has been recovered from the James River.

A family member notified police on Wednesday afternoon that the 73-year-old man was missing. A short time later police found his vehicle off the Colonial Parkway, near College Creek. His cell phone, car keys, and some other personal items were found nearby on the shoreline.

The U.S. Coast Guard recovered his body around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the river, not far from Jamestown Island.