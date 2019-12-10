JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Multiple vehicle accidents on Interstate 64 in James City County shut down lanes and caused traffic headaches for drivers on Saturday.

The accidents occurred near Camp Peary and Barlow Road, according to VDOT.

Drivers were stuck in traffic for hours and backups by 1 p.m were around 6 miles long.

VDOT is advising drivers to avoid the area if possible—especially at mile markers 235 and 238.

As of 1 p.m., all west lanes are back open.

Virginia State Police haven't released any information on the crashes.

