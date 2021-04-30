Music, art, dance demonstrations to mark Jamestown Day 2021

The displays of native art will pair with a special exhibition that will be at the Jamestown Settlement through March 2022.

JAMESTOWN, Va. — There will be art, music and dancing at the Jamestown Settlement on May 8, to celebrate Jamestown Day and Indigenous Arts Day.

This year is the 414th anniversary of the colony's settlement. The English settled on the shores of the James River in 1607.

A release from the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation said organizers were planning "a variety of family friendly interpretive programs, military salutes, maritime demonstrations, accompanied by special Indigenous Arts Day activities."

The displays of native art will pair with a special exhibition that will be at the Jamestown Settlement through March 2022.

"FOCUSED: A Century of Virginia Indian Resilience" shares photos of Virginia Indians from the Racial Integrity Act of 1924 through today, when more tribes are gaining federal recognition.

The seven federally-recognized Virginia tribes are the Chickahominy Indian Tribe, Chickahominy Indians Eastern Division, Monacan Indian Nation, Nansemond Indian Nation, Pamunkey Indian Tribe, Rappahannock Tribe and Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe.

Many of those tribes are from eastern Virginia, and six of them only gained Federal recognition in 2018, after years of petitioning. (The Pamunkey Indian Tribe was recognized separately, in 2015).

"Red Crooked Sky American Indian Dance Troupe, Stoney Creek Singers and award-winning hoop dancer Meredith Schramm (Omaha) will perform during this one-day event, along with flutist Nathan Elliott (Nottoway)," the Foundation wrote. "Throughout the day, a variety of native artists will display and demonstrate their work, which will be available for purchase."

Guests who want to attend the Jamestown Day festivities will have to buy tickets online or in-person.