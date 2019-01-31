GLOUCESTER, Va. — Gloucester county homeowners are voicing their concerns.

There's controversy surrounding a new development going up on route 17. It's called Riverbend Apartment Homes. When it’s completed, there will be 218 units where the old American Legion building used to be.

It's listed as a contemporary affordable housing community, but people who live in the area claim that's not what county officials originally told them.

Becky Garrett and her husband built their Hillside Drive home 50 years ago. Hillside drive sits right next to the development.

Garrett said she and her neighbors have been left in the dark. She said they were never under the impression that the apartments would be affordable housing.

“We were told these would be upscale apartment houses,” Garrett said. “It's behind closed doors business stuff that's going on without telling anyone then it gets to be a done deal, and then we can't do anything, we have to live with it.”

13News Now spoke with several homeowners on Hillside Drive. Nobody else wanted to go on camera.

Garrett said she and her neighbors went to multiple planning commission and board of supervisor’s meetings to get some sort of barrier between the new subdivision and their homes, but they're not sure if they'll get what they want.

“You have affordable housing apartments, and when you look at the ones in Newport News and see what's going on there, we don't want it here,” Garrett said.

13News Now reached out to the deputy county administrator. He was able to provide information on the new subdivision, and we are waiting to hear back from him regarding homeowners’ concerns.

Many like Garrett said they wanted transparency, and they never got it.

“What do we do, it's a done deal,” Garrett said.

Phase I of the subdivision (130 units) should wrap up summer 2020. Phase II (88 units) is expected to go under construction Spring 2019, with a completion date of late 2020.

You can read more about Riverbend Apartment Homes here.