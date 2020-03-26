New Kent County Sheriff's Office seeks 3 suspects accused of stealing cigarettes, lottery tickets

Video footage shows three men exiting a black Jeep and entering the store. The men took cigarettes and lottery tickets, deputies said.

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — The New Kent County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects accused of stealing items at a convenience store overnight.

The incident happened around 1:40 a.m.Thursday at the Fas Mart in the 2000 block of Pocahontas Trail in Quinton.

Video footage shows three men exiting a black Jeep and entering the store.

The men took cigarettes and lottery tickets, deputies said.

The first suspect, the driver, is a white man with a brown beard. He was wearing a Columbia American flag cap, blue jacket, a light-colored shirt, blue pants, and Muck boots.

The second suspect is described by deputies as a "light-skinned man" wearing a black jacket, dark-colored pants, and possibly wearing glasses.

Deputies said a third suspect is a black man with facial hair. He was wearing a beanie cap, blue hoodie, a red and white striped long sleeve shirt, and blue pants with red and white stripes on the side.