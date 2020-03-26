New Kent County Sheriff's Office seeks 3 suspects accused of stealing cigarettes, lottery tickets

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — The New Kent County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects accused of stealing items at a convenience store overnight.
The incident happened around 1:40 a.m.Thursday at the Fas Mart in the 2000 block of Pocahontas Trail in Quinton.
Video footage shows three men exiting a black Jeep and entering the store.
The men took cigarettes and lottery tickets, deputies said.
The first suspect, the driver, is a white man with a brown beard. He was wearing a Columbia American flag cap, blue jacket, a light-colored shirt, blue pants, and Muck boots.
The second suspect is described by deputies as a "light-skinned man" wearing a black jacket, dark-colored pants, and possibly wearing glasses.
Deputies said a third suspect is a black man with facial hair. He was wearing a beanie cap, blue hoodie, a red and white striped long sleeve shirt, and blue pants with red and white stripes on the side.
If you have any information, call the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500, or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.