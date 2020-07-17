Newport News offering extra help for small businesses impacted by COVID-19

Awards will be based on the availability of funds, program guidelines and submission of a complete application, following proper documentation.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Help is on the way for small businesses in Newport News.

The Newport News Economic Development Authority established two new grants to help businesses impacted by COVID-19: the Back to Business Grant, and the Grow Your eBusiness Grant.

These grants are designed to provide one-time financial assistance to eligible for-profit, small businesses in Newport News, excluding franchises and national chains, in amounts not to exceed $5,000 (Back to Business Grant) and $2,500 (Grow Your eBusiness Grant).

Grant funding is limited and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the city.

Destiny Calvin owns an online, women’s clothing business called The Art of you Boutique. She started her business about a year ago.

Things were going well up until a few months ago. Calvin said the pandemic has had a significant impact on her business.

“As soon as COVID hit, a lot of things stopped,” Calvin said. “I think because most people were out of work, they didn't have income coming in, plans changed.”

Calvin plans to apply for the Grow Your eBusiness Grant.

“I feel like only thing they can say is no, so hopefully they say yes,” Calvin said.

Recently, several businesses got grant funds under the Newport News COVID-19 Small Business Resiliency Grant Program.

There is $750,000 set aside for the Back to Business grants and $100,000 for the Grow Your eBusiness grants.