JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Dog owners are allowed to let their furry friend play off-leash in a specific area of Jamestown Beach Events Park starting May 1.

The park, located at 2205 Jamestown Road, was given permission to allow pets off leash for this year.

The area is an unfenced area, about 150 feet by 300 feet. Each corner of the area will be marked with fencing to denote boundaries, but the area will not be completely fenced-in.

Outside of this off-leash area, all dogs must be on a leash no longer than 8 feet and under the complete and immediate control of the owner.

Owners are responsible for removing dog waste, and a disposal station and litter bags will be available for people to use.

The area will be open during park operating hours, daily 8 a.m.-sunset. However, the off-leash dog area will be closed during special events at the park.

Below is a map of the park:

Please report concerns, issues, maintenance, violations or general comments to:

Report stray or abused dogs, injured small wildlife to Animal Control at 757-565-0370

Report violations or incidents to our Park Rangers at 757-592-1665

Report maintenance concerns or general comments to 757-259-5360

For emergencies, call 911

