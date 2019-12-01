YORKTOWN, Va. — York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is investigating a false report of an overturned boat in the York River Friday night.

Just after 8:30 p.m. York County Fire and Life Safety and York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office were called and responded to a call of an overturned boat with "subjects in the water" near the Coleman Bridge.

Virginia Marine Resources Commission also responded along with Abingdon Volunteer Fire/Rescue.

The Coast Guard received a similar call and dispatched a vessel as well as a helicopter.

During the search of the river in the reported area nothing was found.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said it appears that the call was suspicious — likely a “swatting” type call — and remains under investigation.

The manner in which the Coast Guard received the call appears similar to the one received by York County’s 911 Center.

