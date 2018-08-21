YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — The Peninsula Health District is asking for the public's help to track down a dog that bit a person in York County last week, potentially exposing the victim to rabies.

Officials say a person was bitten on Friday, August 17 near Indiana Lane by a medium-sized brown and white dog. That person could have to undergo post-exposure treatment for rabies if the dog is not found.

We're told the dog will not be taken away from its owner, but just placed on a brief, in-home confinement for 10 days.

Anyone who has seen this dog is asked to contact the Peninsula Health District-Williamsburg Area Environmental Health Office at (757) 603-4277.

If the office is closed, you can call York Animal Control at (757) 890-3601.

