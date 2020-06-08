Peninsula health officials looking for dog that bit person in James City County

The dog was wearing a harness and was being walked by a woman in her mid-20s with brown shoulder-length hair when it bit a person.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The Peninsula Health District is looking for a dog that bit a person near Queen's Way in James City County on Wednesday.

The dog--described as tri-color, medium-sized--bit a person near the La Fontaine Townhouses.

Health officials said if the dog is not located, the person bit will have to get rabies shots.

If the dog is found, the pet will not be taken away from its owner but placed in home confinement for 10 days.

Anyone who has seen the dog that matches the above description is asked to contact the Peninsula Health District at 757-603-4277.