NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter held an "unleashing" ceremony for its new adoption bus on Thursday.

The shelter got the new bus through a grant from the Petco Foundation. It will be used to take adoptable animals out to events throughout the four jurisdictions the shelter serves – Newport News, Hampton, York County, and Poquoson.

“We are very grateful to the Petco Foundation for awarding us this lifesaving grant," said Shelter Manager Roger Iles. “The new adoption bus will allow us to get more animals out of the shelter and into their forever homes by taking adoptable animals to off-site events and increase the public’s awareness of our shelter. We encourage folks to look for this new bus out in the community and to stop by and see some of the amazing companion animals that we have for adoption.”

The bus is branded with the shelter and Petco logos and cute animal pictures. It was unveiled at the ceremony on Thursday at 2 p.m. at the shelter.

