GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va., (WVEC) -- A person was critically injured when two boats collided on the York River Saturday.

Around 1 p.m. a collision between a large boat and a smaller boat occurred on the York River east of Gloucester Point near the mouth of Sarah Creek, Virginia Marine Resources Commission spokeswoman Ellen Bolen said.

The smaller boat was occupied by two adults, one of whom was critically injured, she said.

The injured person was brought to shore and airlifted to Riverside Regional Medical Center.

There were no injuries to anyone on the larger boat.

The accident is currently under investigation, and an accident reconstruction team is currently on scene.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC