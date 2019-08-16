ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — A crash involving a golf cart and a car left one person dead early Friday morning.

The Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department received the call of a motor vehicle accident around 12:48 a.m. in the area of Fairway Drive and Route 10.

Crews found a heavily damaged car overturned and a damaged golf cart in the road.

Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance was called but the person driving the golf cart died from his injuries at the crash scene.

The car's driver had minor injuries and was treated on scene.

Route 10 at Fairway Drive remained closed while the crash was investigated.

Isle of Wight Volunteer Rescue Squad also responded to the crash.