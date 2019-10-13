CARROLLTON, Va. — Carrollton fire crews extricated a person from a car after it crashed in Isle of Wight County on Sunday morning.

The Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department received the call of a crash around 8:20 a.m. in the 22000 block of Brewers Neck Boulevard, according to a Facebook post.

Crews found the car with moderate damage. It had rolled over multiple times leaving the driver trapped inside it.

Crews immediately extricated the driver in about 5 minutes, officials said.

The driver was taken to a local trauma center. Officials didn't release the driver's condition.

Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office deputies helped with traffic control, reporting and vehicle operations.

Post by Carrolltonvfd10.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.