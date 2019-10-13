CARROLLTON, Va. — Carrollton fire crews extricated a person from a car after it crashed in Isle of Wight County on Sunday morning.

The Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department received the call of a crash around 8:20 a.m. in the 22000 block of Brewers Neck Boulevard, according to a Facebook post.

Crews found the car with moderate damage. It had rolled over multiple times leaving the driver trapped inside it.

Crews immediately extricated the driver in about 5 minutes, officials said.

The driver was taken to a local trauma center. Officials didn't release the driver's condition.

Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office deputies helped with traffic control, reporting and vehicle operations.

