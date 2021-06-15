Plane goes down in York River, passengers rescued

A single-engine plane went down in the York River on June 14 near Gloucester Point, a Coast Guard official with 5th District Public Affairs Office said.

GLOUCESTER POINT, Va. — A pilot and unknown number of passengers were rescued Monday afternoon after a plane went down in the York River.

A single-engine plane went down in the York River on June 14 near Gloucester Point, a Coast Guard official with 5th District Public Affairs Office said.

A research vessel from the Virginia Institute of Marine Science (VIMS) was able to rescue everyone on board the plane. There were no injuries reported, though everyone on the plane was being taken to the VIMS facility at Gloucester Point to be checked out by local paramedics.