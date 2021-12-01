Police looking for person accused of tampering with vehicles in James City County

The incident happened early in the morning. The person tried to get in other locked vehicles in Fenwick Hills, police said.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County police are on the lookout for a suspect caught on a Ring camera tampering with neighborhood vehicles on Dec. 19.

The incident happened early in the morning. The person tried to get in other locked vehicles in Fenwick Hills, police said.

A Ring video shows the person getting into a vehicle around 4:40 a.m.

The person was wearing dark blue or grey pants, a dark jacket with a reflective square patch at the base of the hood, red underwear and a dark mask. His shoes appear to be light-colored with dark stripes.

If you are able to identify this subject or know who may have been involved in these incidents, please contact Investigator Sten at 757-603-6044 or leslie.sten@jamescitycountyva.gov, or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.