POQUOSON, Va. — A Poquoson business is putting out a message, please stop dropping off donations after hours.

Workers at The Parish Thrift Shop and Food Pantry said they're wasting time and effort sorting through unusable items left without any notice, and it's starting to become a normal sight.

Volunteers accept donations every day during specific hours. There's a sign up at the business, but Joann Schoeck said people don't take that into consideration.

She said more and more people seem to drop off donations after hours, and that's a problem. She also said some of the items people drop off are already in bad shape, and they have to get rid of it.

“If it rains or pollen gets on it we cannot bring it in to resell,” Schoeck said.

Schoeck said it can also be costly.

“We have to pay for trash removal,” Schoeck said. “The more out of pocket it is too.”

Schoeck is a volunteer at the thrift store. They're a non-profit organization and have been around since 1987.

All profit, after expenses, is used to help those residing in the communities of Poquoson and lower York County that are less fortunate regardless of race, religious belief or ethnic background.

They partner with York/Poquoson Social Services, The Bargain Box, (York County Volunteer Association), St. Lukes, St. Joan of Arc, and other religious and service organizations to provide help to those individuals and support many other organizations with their efforts to provide services to the needy of the community.

Schoeck said they wouldn't be here without donations, but they're asking the community to help them out just a little bit.

“We are grateful for everyone who shops here and donates. Just please don't leave stuff outside, and if it's bad or ripped or dirty, bring it to your local trash,” Schoeck said.