JAMESTOWN, Va. — Protesters were loud and didn't hold back Tuesday morning.

The highly anticipated arrival of President Trump to Jamestown brought out hundreds of men and women, like Destyni Kuhns-Gray.

Kuhns-Gray was somewhat surprised to see the turnout Tuesday morning.

“I don't want the hate in our country,” Kuhns-Gray said. “We went to both sides and it's interesting to see all views.”

It wasn't all protesters. There were a few Trump supporters along Jamestown Road too.

Phillip Capece got a front-row seat outside Jamestown Beach Event Park, hoping to see the president pass by.

“Things have changed for the good since he's been in office,” Capece said.

Protesters are standing in support of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, who boycotted the president's visit.

The VLBC announced Monday that its members would not attend a ceremony in Jamestown on Tuesday marking the 400th anniversary of the first representative assembly in the Western Hemisphere.

The group said in a statement that Trump's participation is "antithetical to the principles" the caucus stands for.

Delegate Marcia Price says they put on separate events in Richmond.

“It is not our desire to sit in an audience and listen to hate but come together in love and work together to create a better future for our children,” Price said. “We decided to put on an event that upheld true democracy, diversity, and opportunity for all.”

While protesters didn't get to see the president, they hope their message was loud and clear.