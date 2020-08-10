UPDATE: Missing York man found safe

Deputies say 68-year-old John "Jack" Adamson left his Upper York home in his car around 3 p.m. and hasn't been seen since.

YORK, Va. — UPDATE: The Sheriff's Office says Mr. Adamson has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing and endangered man.

Deputies say 68-year-old John "Jack" Adamson left his Upper York home in his car around 3 p.m. and hasn't been seen since. Adamson suffers from dementia and Parkinson's disease.

Adamson has white hair, a goatee, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue sweatsuit and a gray UVA t-shirt.

His car, a dark green Honda CRV with Va handicap tags 4JSAK, has a Steelers logo and American flag sticker on the back.