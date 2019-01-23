POQUOSON, Va. — The government shutdown is taking a toll on just about everyone.

A Poquoson restaurant has gone 33 days without its regular customers. Surfs Up Seafood Restaurant relies heavily on NASA Langley workers, but many of them have been furloughed for more than a month.

Jan Rollins is the owner of Surfs Up and has been for the last four years. She said her business is starting to feel the impact of the shutdown.

“The lunch crowd is NASA, dinner is family, friends,” Rollins said. “My lunch crowd has gone to half or less, and it's doesn't just affect me, but my employees too.”

Rollins said NASA employees make up three-fourths of her lunch crowd.

“My waitresses are working on tips so when they walk out with $25 versus $100 it affects them and their families,” Rollins said.

Rollins said she's trying everything now to make sure they don't fall behind.

“We're throwing out new menu items and putting it on Facebook and advertising because we want more business,” Rollins said.

While furloughed families try to find a way to survive during this shutdown, Rollins is trying to do the same with her business.

“It's not just okay next week they come to a resolution and all will be fine,” Rollins said. “It's not, it'll take a while to recoup.”

Surfs Up is located at 100 Cary's Chapel Road in Poquoson.