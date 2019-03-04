SMITHFIELD, Va. — Smithfield business owners are fired up and demanding a better explanation.

They said town employees removed their feather flag signs from the front of their businesses without any warning.

Charles Vaughan is the owner of VaughanTECH, a computer repair service company. He said the town recently removed several flags, including his. A town employee had several of them stuffed in the back of an SUV.

Charles Vaughan

“An unmarked vehicle rolled up and took it, next thing he's driving down the street with my property,” Vaughan said. “Nobody came in and said anything, no phone call, no nothing.”

Vaughan said the town's code compliance officer told him the reason they took the signs is because town leaders are sick of feather flags and want to get rid of them.

“Other businesses were chasing this guy all over Smithfield,” Vaughan said.

Steven Respass is the owner of Affordable Auto Repair. He said he got in his car and followed the driver.

“If they're illegal we'll remove them but let us know,” Respass said. “We were under the assumption it was a theft.”

Town manager Brian Thrower said town council is making it a priority to enforce the sign ordinance.

He said in an email to 13News Now:

“Bandit” signs, “feather” signs, and all other types of temporary signs in the right of way detract from the aesthetics of our community and are a traffic hazard due to limiting driver visibility. As such, town staff has begun removing these illegal signs from the rights of way within the town limits. Any signs that were previously removed by town staff may be picked up at Town Hall within the next 30 days.

Thrower also added:

The town does allow business owners to apply for a temporary sign permit. If approved, temporary signs may be erected within the parameters of the permit issued and must be removed after the permit has expired. All signs approved must be on private property and may not be placed within the right of way. Town staff will be continuing to remove any signs located within the right of way and will be issuing notices to anyone who is in violation of the sign ordinance.

Thrower said the town appreciates everyone’s assistance and cooperation with this beautification and safety initiative.

“It's not about the signs anymore but the principle," Respass said. "There's due process."

Vaughan believes based on a Geographical Information System map, the town had no right to move his flags.

“It was on private property and it was stolen by the town,” Vaughan said. “You can't just trample on people's rights and expect to walk away. I will stand up for what I believe in."

He now wants town leaders to explore different options and take a hard look at the current ordinance to prevent this from happening again.

“We don't need the bad blood between the owners and the town,” Vaughan said.

The town did a complete overhaul of its zoning ordinance, including sign regulations, in 1998. There have been several amendments to the sign ordinance throughout the years since 1998.

Thrower estimates there were between 20-30 illegal signs in the town.