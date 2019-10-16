ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — A donation by Smithfield Lion's Club paid for a new fence at the preschool playground at Carrollton Elementary School, according to a news release.

The 4-foot PVC white vinyl fence was paid for by a $6,000 donation from the club.

Rosenbaum Fence Company out of Hampton provided the fencing and installation.

The preschool classes, along with building administrators and Isle of Wight County Schools Superintendent Jim Thornton, invited representatives of the Lion's Club to Carrollton on Oct 15, to thank them for the beautiful fence.

Vice President of the Lion's Club Jon May and past President Sol Sherfey received cheers and applause from the preschool students, as well as the teachers and assistants, for the much-needed new addition to the playground.

