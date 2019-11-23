YORK COUNTY, Va. — State Police said a Williamsburg man was walking in the middle of the street when he was hit by a car on Friday.

Emergency dispatchers said they got a call that someone was hit by a car in the 700 block of Merrimac Trail at 5:43 p.m.

Virginia State Police said someone heading west on Merrimac Trail in a Nissan Altima merged into the left turn lane and hit a 59-year-old man that was walking in the middle of the street.

The victim was airlifted to the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond with life-threatening injuries.

The Commonwealth's Attorney has chosen not to charge the driver, based on witness statements and evidence gathered at the accident scene.

