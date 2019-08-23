JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A fire damaged a James City County home Thursday night.

Fire crews were called around 6:53 p.m. in the 9000 block of Three Bushel Drive.

A neighbor called in the fire after seeing smoke coming from the home.

Officials said the fire originated in the house's attic. The house sustained extensive fire and water damage.

No one was home at the time of the fire, officials said.

The cause remains under investigation.

