YORK COUNTY, Va. — Two people are in the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in York County on Saturday.

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at Denbigh and Route 17. Dispatch said the call came in at 3:08 p.m.

Virginia State Police responded and are investigating the crash.

Two people were hurt and were taken to the hospital, officials said.

