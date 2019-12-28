YORK COUNTY, Va. — Two people are in the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in York County on Saturday.
York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at Denbigh and Route 17. Dispatch said the call came in at 3:08 p.m.
Virginia State Police responded and are investigating the crash.
Two people were hurt and were taken to the hospital, officials said.
RELATED: 55-year-old man dies after being hit by Amtrak train in Suffolk
RELATED: Police identify man who died after being thrown from vehicle in Newport News crash
RELATED: Person hospitalized following early-morning crash on I-64