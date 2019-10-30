NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Two men are seriously hurt after being shot during an attempted carjacking on Tuesday night.

New Kent County Sheriff's Office received a call around 11:44 p.m. of two men injured in The Forge Center parking lot.

The two men told deputies that at least three people attacked them and shot at them in an attempted carjacking.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies are still searching for the suspects.

The suspects reportedly left the scene of the attack, heading eastbound on Pocahontas Trail.

