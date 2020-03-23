Two people dead after shooting at home in Coventry area of York County

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said one person died at the scene. The other person died at the hospital.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Sheriff's deputies said two people died in a shooting that happened inside a home in the Coventry area of York County Sunday.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said deputies went to the home around 6:20 p.m. after they got a call about a shooting. When they got there, they found a male who died. Medics took the other person to Riverside Regional Medical Center where she died.

Deputies said the shooting was the result of a domestic situation and that the general public was not in danger.