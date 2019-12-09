ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — A Newport News man is dead after a Jeep overturned in a two-vehicle crash in Isle of Wight County, Virginia State Police said.

The crash happened after 9 p.m. Wednesday on Bowling Green Road and State Route 644, south of Route 602, Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.

State police said the driver—Dustin Jean Williams— of a 2012 Jeep Wrangler was driving over the speed limit northbound on Route 644, when the Jeep crossed over into the southbound lanes and into the path of 2002 Acura.

The Jeep sideswiped the Acura and overturned. Williams and a passenger were thrown from the Jeep.

Williams, 30, died at the scene and the passenger, April Lynn Miller-Bouford, of Manassas, Virginia, was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the 2002 Acura, Terrell Harden, Zuni, Virginia, was taken to Sentara Obici Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Anaya said that speed and alcohol were contributing factors.

Williams and Miller-Bouford were not wearing safety belts at the time of the accident.

Families have been notified.

