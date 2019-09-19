BENA, Va. — Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue crews responded to the York River Yacht Haven for a boat fire.

In a Facebook post, the Volunteer fire company said a 55-foot sport fisherman was burning in the boat yard.

Around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, most of the fire was knocked down. Three fire engines were at the scene in addition to York Marine 1. The Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad also sent crews to assist.

Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue had a medic unit and rescue truck at the scene as well.

York Marine 1 was training on the York River and offered to help. The fire pump on the boat can be used to supply water to the engines fighting the fire, but the engines are currently connected to hydrants, which have been sufficient.

Crews ask that people stay clear of the area.