NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — There’s a fight to save nearly two dozen cats living at Christopher Newport Park in downtown Newport News.

Volunteers said cats have lived in the park for years. They've spayed, neutered and cared for the cats the last several years, but their days in this park may be coming to an end.

The city is getting ready to make improvements to the park, as part of the city's Downtown Vision Plan. That includes removing all the vegetation where the cats live.

“Why,” Kris Murphy asked. “We were like, 'Why do we want to spend taxpayers' money to do that?'”

Murphy is one of the volunteers.

She said they're willing to document, monitor and feed the cats. Volunteers are also pushing for a TNR program (trap, neuter, release) which is a humane way to handle free-roaming domestic cats.

“Our end goal is to keep them here. We love them,” Murphy said.

Murphy sent 13News Now an email from the Superintendent of Animal Welfare in Newport News, where he denied the volunteers' application to maintain a free-roaming cat colony citing the upcoming project.

“We've moved cats to Suffolk, but we have nowhere else to take them. We are looking for alternatives,” Murphy said.

Murphy said they're not giving up. They hope city leaders reconsider their application because they believe this could be a win-win situation at no cost to the city or the city's resources.

Murphy said they plan to speak at the city council meeting on January 14 at 7:00 p.m.