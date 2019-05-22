WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Five business owners on Richmond Road said a man forced his way into their businesses, taking whatever he could find, including money.

The five businesses are all essentially right next to each other. Three of the five business owners reported money stolen, including Corey Bartlett. He's the owner of Southern Pancake & Waffle House.

“He got in, went through the cash registers and then he was out,” Bartlett said. “He busted through the bottom of the door, crawled through and came back out.”

Video from Bartlett's surveillance camera shows the burglar come in with a crowbar and start looking around. Bartlett said the burglar stole $500 in about eight minutes. Bartlett said the damage alone will cost at least $2,000 dollars.

“It's a major setback because wintertime in Williamsburg is slow so we try to save in the summer to renovate. This is a stick in the heart, but we will be okay,” Bartlett said.

The President and General Manager of Aberdeen Barn next door said while the burglar didn't take off with any money, he's looking at $3,000 worth of damage.

Bartlett already has surveillance inside his business, but he said he plans to strengthen his security.

Other business owners said they plan to make significant changes to their security procedures soon.

The Williamsburg Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the burglar.

The suspect appears to be a white man and was wearing all dark clothing (the photo was taken with an infrared camera). He appears to be 5'8"-5'10" with a slim build. If you have any information regarding the identity of this person, please contact Investigator Mahoney at 757-220-2331 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.