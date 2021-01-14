Williamsburg votes for company to demolish old fire station, build new one

Thursday, the Williamsburg City Council voted unanimously to choose David A. Nice Builders to take on their new fire station project.

A release from the city said they'd have to come to an interim agreement, subject to a final approval in next month's city council meeting.

Passing that agreement would kick off the design work for a new, 31,000-square-foot fire station.

Mayor Douglas Pons said the city was glad to have several "excellent proposals" to choose between. There were seven initial proposals, and three finalists, before the city voted Thursday.

"I commend everyone for putting forward the good effort to get us to this point, and we look forward to working with David A. Nice Builders on this important project," he wrote.

The city council is aiming to get final pricing and a design for the building in July.