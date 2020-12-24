Woman dies after being partially thrown from vehicle in Isle of Wight crash

The 35-year-old woman was driving a 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme when she lost control of the car and hit a tree. She died at the scene.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — A woman is dead after she crashed her car into a tree the day before Christmas Eve.

Virginia State Police were called around 7:23 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a wreck involving one vehicle.

The crash happened on Route 655 (Great Springs Road) which is west of Route 620.

Chole Davis Holland, 35, was driving a 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme when she lost control of the car and ran off the road. The car then hit a tree, partially throwing Holland from the car.

She was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

State police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.