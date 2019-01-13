TOANO, Va. — A fire inside a Toano residence sent a homeowner to the hospital Sunday morning, officials said.

Around 3:06 a.m., James City Bruton Volunteer and James City County Fire Department units responded to a house fire in the 8700 block of Diascund Road.

The homeowner was awakened by smoke and discovered a fire near a wood stove.

After attempting to extinguish the fire, the homeowner evacuated and called 911.

The homeowner was taken by medics to Sentara Regional Medical Center and is reported to be in stable condition.



Fire crews contained the heavy fire and smoke in the home. James City County Fire Marshals determined the fire to be accidental.

Crews from New Kent County, York County and the City of Williamsburg Fire Departments assisted.

