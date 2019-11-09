YORK COUNTY, Va. — The York County School Division is refusing to provide further information on an investigation into a video posted on social media by an elementary school teacher.

Sunday night, the York County School Division received notice that one of the teachers had posted a “concerning video” on their social media, said Katherine Goff, spokeswoman for the district.

Goff declined to release the identity of the teacher, or provide any details about the investigation, using the shield often cited in similar cases: “it’s a personnel matter.”

WYDaily has obtained an alleged copy of the footage but school officials declined to confirm if it is the video in question. In the 15-second video, the teacher could be heard dropping the “F” bomb — “Coz I can’t just be like ‘table 1, shut the (expletive) up.'”

The social media post has since been deleted.

Jimmy Richardson, chairman of York County School Board, also declined to comment.

And, the Yorktown Elementary School Parent Teacher Association said they were “unaware” any incident had occurred.

Goff said while the division does not provide details of personnel matters, in a situation such as this the division’s Human Resources department will “immediately” start an investigation.

Typically, during the time of the investigation the staff member is placed on administrative leave.

However, Goff said she could not answer specific questions regarding the teacher’s administrative leave.

The teacher who allegedly posted the video did not respond to WYDaily for comment.