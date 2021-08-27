Large fire at pool business in York County

TABB, Va. — York County Fire & Life Safety worked to put out a fire in the 1600 block of George Washington Memorial Highway (Route 17) Friday.
Dispatchers received a call about the fire at Best Pools around 11:10 a.m.
People shared photos and videos with us showing the billowing smoke and flames coming from the business in Tabb.
The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said that only one lane of Route 17 is currently open between Coventry Boulevard and Production Drive due to the fire. All other lanes in both directions are shut down.