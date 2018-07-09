YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office are searching for two men accused of attempting to use a stolen credit card last month.

On Aug. 7, two men attempted to use a stolen credit card at the Walmart at 2601 George Washington Memorial Highway, the sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page.

Both men were captured on camera. Sheriff's officials said the credit card was stolen in Newport News.

Contact the Sheriff's Office tip line at 757-890-4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Refer to report No. 1803299.

