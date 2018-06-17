YORK COUNTY, Va., (WVEC) -- A York-Poquoson Sheriff's deputy took quick action when he rescued a woman from a smoky house fire Saturday.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office shared the incident on its Facebook Page.

Around 1:33 p.m., emergency communications dispatched the fire department to a call of a house fire in the Dare area.

Master Deputy Ben Howlett responded about 6 minutes after the call went out.

Howlett was expecting the homeowner to be outside, but when he arrived at the home he didn't see anyone.

Howlett immediately entered the home, which was filled with smoke.

"He could hardly see the woman sitting in her living room," the Facebook post said.

"She wanted to gather some belongings but there just wasn’t enough time."

Howlett knew the homeowner "had been in there too long."

He led her outside to safety and medics immediately provided medical attention.

Medics said that if it had been another minute — and without the quick actions of Howlett — the outcome could have been much different.

York-Poquoson Sheriff J.D. “Danny” Diggs said it "was a great effort by all involved, our dispatchers, Master Deputy Howlett and York County Department of Fire and Life Safety."

