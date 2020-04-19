x
York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, fire crews respond to report of a person in water

Officials said despite the extensive search, including the use of a drone, no witness or caller has yet to come forward.
Credit: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office / Facebook

YORK COUNTY, Va. — The York County Fire and Life Safety, York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies responded to a report of a person in the water at the Harwood’s Mill Reservoir on Sunday morning.

The reservoir is on Oriana Road in the Grafton area of York County.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that crews and deputies were called sometime before 4:30 a.m. to the water rescue.

A caller said a person was in the water at the reservoir.

Crews and the other agencies searched the waters including the grounds and the shoreline.

Drones were also used in the coordinated search, officials said.

Officials said despite the extensive search no witness or caller has yet to come forward.

Units remain on the scene.

