YORK COUNTY, Va. — Parents are breathing a sigh of relief, all while holding their kids a little bit tighter.

Investigators with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said they're looking into an attempted abduction. It reportedly happened at the Grafton Mobile Home Park Tuesday night. Mandy Doughtie called it in.

“Someone can pull up and try to take my kid, it's not a good feeling,” Doughtie said. “It was just panic.”

Doughtie said a man and woman drove into their neighborhood and tried to snatch her 7-year-old son, who’s autistic. She said it happened when her son was outside playing with his friend.

“He said the man picked him up and tried to put him in his truck,” Doughtie said.

Doughtie's son and his friend gave deputies a description of the vehicle, the people inside the vehicle and how they were able to get away.

“If it wasn't for my son’s friend kicking the man he could be gone,” Doughtie said.

Sheriff's officials are calling this an isolated incident with conflicting details, but said deputies are increasing patrols in the area.

Sarah Smith is Doughtie's neighbor. She said this is a tight-knit neighborhood, where everybody knows everybody, and everybody watches everybody's kids.

“We're going to be on the lookout now to make sure the kids stay safe,” Smith said.

Smith and Doughtie both posted on Facebook, so parents could be aware.

“I felt like the more people who knew the better [chance] we could get them locked up,” Smith said.

The vehicle was described as a white box moving truck with the Statue of Liberty printed on the side by one child and a white Jeep (possibly a Jeep Liberty) by the other. The suspects were described as a white male with curly blonde hair and a white female with dark hair.

Sheriff Diggs said, “If you see something you think is suspicious or possible criminal activity, please do not hesitate to call 911. Perhaps there is an innocent explanation, but we would much rather respond to a suspicious incident than to miss an opportunity to stop a crime, protect the public or catch a criminal.”

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or our FB tip line at 757-890-4999 and refer to Report #1901554.