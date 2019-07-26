YORK COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are searching for the man who they say exposed himself at a neighborhood pool in York County.

It happened Wednesday in The Courts At Yorkshire Downs subdivision. One mother witnessed the disturbing act.

Brooke Gary lives in the neighborhood. She and her friend took their babies to the pool Wednesday. When Gary got out of the pool, she noticed a man who was exposed and touching himself inappropriately.

“I looked up and I saw someone in the bushes, it was weird, I looked down and his pants were down,” Gary said. “I was scared, and I thought about my kid, how long has he been here. I screamed."

Gary said the man then ran away. She told the lifeguard to call 911.

“You feel violated, you wonder what his next move was going to be,” Gary said.

News spread quickly in the neighborhood. Neighbors said several families live in Yorkshire Downs.

Gary has never seen the man before. She's now worried he may come back, but she has a message for him.

“Think twice, you wouldn't want this done to your family,” Gary said. “Think of how others would feel."

Gary described the man as short, stocky and Hispanic.

The area was checked, a K-9 track was done, and our investigators responded.

If you have any information that can help this investigation, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the FB TIP LINE at 757-890-4999. Please refer to report #1902982.