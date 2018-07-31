CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Police said the three people accused of robbing Smoke Shop in the 3100 block of Western Branch Boulevard are off the streets.

Officers arrested Matthew Miller, 19, Michael White, 19, and Tyler Osborne, 21, for the robbery that took place on July 17. Police said one of the people went into the store with a gun and a mask on his face. He took items from a display case before running out and leaving with the the other people who were in a car.

Someone who worked at the shop followed the man who ran out and fired at him and the car.

