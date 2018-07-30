YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — People in York County are taking to social media to sound off about wrong-way drivers. Someone posted on Facebook saying he saw a man driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Hampton Highway (Route 134) near the Victory Boulevard intersection.

Several other people commented on the post, saying they've encountered or seen the same issue. Drivers, including Angela Kutzko, are trying to figure out, why. Kutzko lives in an apartment complex that sits along the roadway.

“We were sitting there trying to come out, and I saw another car coming our way,” Kutzko said.

York County Supervisor Jeff Wassmer told said someone reached out to him about getting the vegetation around wrong-way signs trimmed. Wassmer told 13News Now he plans to ask the local VDOT administrator to look into this issue and to make sure signs are visible. He also wants to find out if other signs or steps are needed.

A VDOT spokeswoman said the department hadn't received any calls or notifications about people driving in the wrong direction. She added that out of the 20 crashes in the past three years at the Hampton Highway-Victory Boulevard intersection, none was connected to wrong-way driving.

VDOT said safety is its number one priority and it plans to investigate and work with the county.

I'd also like to stress the importance that if citizens ever have a concern or request for a state-maintained road, they should notify VDOT so that we can review and address any issues as soon as possible, by using our 24-hour Customer Service Center by calling 1-800-FOR-ROAD (1-800-367-7623) or by visiting https://my.vdot.virginia.gov.

