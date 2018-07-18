CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Police said they arrested a man for a murder that took place at Kelly's Tavern in Greenbrier Wednesday morning.

Senior Police Officer Leo Kosinski said 33-year-old Eric Joseph Bachmeier shot Hector Clemente, 41, during a fight at the restaurant on Greenbrier Parkway. The incident happened shortly after the business was supposed to close at 2 a.m.

Bachmeier, who is from Virginia Beach, faces charges of Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

Chesapeake Police reports a man was shot and killed at a bar in Chesapeake. Someone told police that the victim and suspect got into a fight at Kelly's Tavern on Greenbrier Parkway.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC