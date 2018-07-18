CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Police said they arrested a man for a murder that took place at Kelly's Tavern in Greenbrier Wednesday morning.
Senior Police Officer Leo Kosinski said 33-year-old Eric Joseph Bachmeier shot Hector Clemente, 41, during a fight at the restaurant on Greenbrier Parkway. The incident happened shortly after the business was supposed to close at 2 a.m.
Bachmeier, who is from Virginia Beach, faces charges of Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.
