Person detained following report of shooting in Virginia Beach

The victim left the scene before police arrived. Authorities don't know the extent of the victim's injuries at this time.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police have detained one person after they were called to Armon Lane to investigate a report of a shooting there.

Virginia Beach police tweeted just after 5:30 p.m. Friday that they received reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Armon Lane.

