HAMPTON, Va. — Police are working to determine what caused a deadly single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Hampton.

Officers tweeted that someone died after a crash on Magruder Boulevard and Commander Shepard Boulevard.

First responders were dispatched to the scene shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police shut down the northbound lanes of Magruder Boulevard from Floyd Thompson Drive to Commander Shepard Boulevard as they investigate the crash scene.

No other information has been released, including the name of the victim or other crash details.

