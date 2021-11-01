Person dies in two-vehicle accident on I-64

Police say the accident occurred in the westbound lanes of I-64. A 26-year-old man died during the accident.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man died during a two-vehicle accident on I-64 Sunday evening.

Virginia State Police said it happened in the westbound lanes of I-64, east of Military Highway.

A man driving a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse was driving in the middle lane and trying make a lane change. During that time, a 2016 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle struck him from behind.

The person driving the motorcycle was a 26-year-old male driver. He was ejected from the motorcycle and struck the guard rail, killing him instantly. Police determined speed led to the crash after talking to witnesses.

State troopers are still investigating the incident and notifying the family.